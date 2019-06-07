Free Buses for 18 and under

Today Waikato Regional Council has agreed to trial Hamilton City Council’s proposal for free weekend buses in Hamilton for people aged 18 and under, commencing from 1 July 2019

“It is fantastic that WRC have approved a trial, it’s a first step for increasing patronage on buses. I look forward to this service progressing, making it easier to get around our city and enhancing safe, environmentally-responsible travel” says Hamilton Mayor Andrew King.

“This could be a game-changer. We know there are many benefits from getting people out of cars and on to public transport. It’s a way of life in other cities around the world because people are used to it. If we can get our young people making public transport a habit it has the potential to bring massive benefits.” Mayor King says

The trial will allow evidence to be collected to support a further business case for future expansion of the 18 and under free bus service. The trial is being funded out of an existing funding allocation.

The operational implementation and evidence collection for the trial will be managed by Waikato Regional Council.









