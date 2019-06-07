Free Buses for 18 and under
Friday, 7 June 2019, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
Today Waikato Regional Council has agreed to trial
Hamilton City Council’s proposal for free weekend buses in
Hamilton for people aged 18 and under, commencing from 1
July 2019
“It is fantastic that WRC have approved a
trial, it’s a first step for increasing patronage on
buses. I look forward to this service progressing, making it
easier to get around our city and enhancing safe,
environmentally-responsible travel” says Hamilton Mayor
Andrew King.
“This could be a game-changer. We know
there are many benefits from getting people out of cars and
on to public transport. It’s a way of life in other cities
around the world because people are used to it. If we can
get our young people making public transport a habit it has
the potential to bring massive benefits.” Mayor King
says
The trial will allow evidence to be collected to
support a further business case for future expansion of the
18 and under free bus service. The trial is being funded out
of an existing funding allocation.
The operational
implementation and evidence collection for the trial will be
managed by Waikato Regional
Council.
© Scoop Media
In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall
to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.
Register for ScoopPro
Find out more
Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem
Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers.
Scoop is an ecosystem - a decentralised organisation and home for news and views from a diverse range of voices. This structure is a big part of Scoop’s resilience over so many years.
However, an ecosystem flourishes only when all of its parts are healthy, thriving and in a balance of mutual exchange.
We are at a crucial juncture for the continued thriving of Scoop and independent online news in New Zealand in general. Please support Scoop to go to the next level by donating on PledgeMe or purchasing a license via our ScoopPro page. More>>