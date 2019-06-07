Counties Manukau Police issue warning after road deaths

Counties Manukau Police are urging drivers to take care on the roads following a series of fatal crashes over the past two weeks.

The warning comes after five people have died in separate crashes in the Counties Manukau District since May 24th, with three of those crashes occurring over the Queen’s Birthday weekend.

Acting Senior Sergeant Andy Heath from the Counties Manukau Road Policing Team says Police are disappointed by these series of road deaths.

“Any loss of life on the roads is a tragedy and sadly there has already been 14 road deaths this year in Counties Manukau.

“This is an increase from this time last year when 12 people died on our streets and unfortunately the majority of these crashes could have been avoided.”

Acting Senior Sergeant Heath says Police are urging drivers to take extra care on the roads, particularly in the coming months with the wet, wintry conditions.

“Everyone has a part to play when you’re out driving.

Following simple road rules and safe driving habits can literally save your life.

“Ensure every occupant in the car is wearing seatbelts and avoid distractions such as cellphones at all times when driving.

“Always stick to the speed limit and drive to the conditions, and never get behind the wheel if you are intoxicated.

“It’s simply not worth risking your life.”











