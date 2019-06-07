Police appealing for information after man assaulted

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance following an incident where a male was assaulted while walking his dog in Cornwallis last weekend.

On Sunday June 2nd, the victim was walking his dog at the Kakamatua Inlet in Cornwallis around 10.30am.

At this time his dog ran toward two boys who also had a dog with them.

As the victim bent down to place a lead on his dog, a male who was with the boys approached him and kicked him in the head, knocking the man unconscious in an unprovoked attack before leaving the scene.

The man received a broken jaw and required treatment in hospital.

Police are appealing for sightings of the man who was with the two boys.

He is described as Caucasian, around 40 years of age, with dark hair and a heavy build.

One of the boys was around 8-10 years of age and both boys had blond hair.

The dog accompanying them is described as a golden curly-haired dog, similar to a Labradoodle breed.

Police would like anyone who may know this group to contact us by phoning Henderson Police on 09 839 0600.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.











© Scoop Media

