Police appealing for information after man assaulted
Friday, 7 June 2019, 5:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for the public’s assistance following
an incident where a male was assaulted while walking his dog
in Cornwallis last weekend.
On Sunday June 2nd, the victim
was walking his dog at the Kakamatua Inlet in Cornwallis
around 10.30am.
At this time his dog ran toward two boys
who also had a dog with them.
As the victim bent down to
place a lead on his dog, a male who was with the boys
approached him and kicked him in the head, knocking the man
unconscious in an unprovoked attack before leaving the
scene.
The man received a broken jaw and required
treatment in hospital.
Police are appealing for sightings
of the man who was with the two boys.
He is described as
Caucasian, around 40 years of age, with dark hair and a
heavy build.
One of the boys was around 8-10 years of age
and both boys had blond hair.
The dog accompanying them is
described as a golden curly-haired dog, similar to a
Labradoodle breed.
Police would like anyone who may know
this group to contact us by phoning Henderson Police on 09
839 0600.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously
on 0800 555
111.
