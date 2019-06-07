Missing Naenae man

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate Warren Nelson who has been reported missing from Rata Street in Naenae, Lower Hutt .

Police and Warren’s family have concerns for his welfare.

The 71-year-old man was last seen yesterday morning, Thursday 6 June.

Warren is of a slim build, 175cm tall and likely to be wearing jeans.

Anyone who has seen Warren is asked to call Police on 04 560 2600 .

