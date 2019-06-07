Missing Naenae man
Friday, 7 June 2019, 7:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Missing Naenae man"
Police are asking for the
public’s help to locate Warren Nelson who has been
reported missing from Rata Street in Naenae, Lower Hutt
.
Police and Warren’s family have concerns for his
welfare.
The 71-year-old man was last seen yesterday
morning, Thursday 6 June.
Warren is of a slim build, 175cm
tall and likely to be wearing jeans.
Anyone who has seen
Warren is asked to call Police on 04 560 2600 .
ENDS
