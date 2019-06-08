Fire, Auckland Central Police Station - 7 June
Saturday, 8 June 2019, 11:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Auckland City District Commander Superintendent
Karyn Malthus:
Around 11pm yesterday Police were
alerted to a fire in the ground floor annex of the Auckland
Central Police Station.
Emergency services responded and
the building was evacuated.
The fire was contained to an
office area in the annex of the station, and was brought
under control quickly by Fire and Emergency NZ who monitored
it throughout the night.
One firefighter sustained minor
injuries.
A scene examination is currently underway to
determine the exact cause of the fire, however Police are
not treating it as suspicious at this stage.
There are no
operable Police cells in the station.
The office area in
which the fire was located sustained extensive damage and
staff will be relocated.
The main station is unaffected
and continuing policing business as
normal.
