Fire, Auckland Central Police Station - 7 June

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus:

Around 11pm yesterday Police were alerted to a fire in the ground floor annex of the Auckland Central Police Station.

Emergency services responded and the building was evacuated.

The fire was contained to an office area in the annex of the station, and was brought under control quickly by Fire and Emergency NZ who monitored it throughout the night.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries.

A scene examination is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the fire, however Police are not treating it as suspicious at this stage.

There are no operable Police cells in the station.

The office area in which the fire was located sustained extensive damage and staff will be relocated.

The main station is unaffected and continuing policing business as normal.











