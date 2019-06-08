Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have your say on Council services

Saturday, 8 June 2019, 1:39 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Each year Marlborough District Council surveys residents to find out their level of satisfaction with its services. The 2019 survey begins this Monday and will continue until late July.

The telephone and online survey is run by independent researchers SIL Research. Residents are asked questions about a range of services and asked to give a satisfaction score of 1 to 10.

To have your say, you can go online to www.silresearch.co.nz/2019mdc to complete the survey. If you would prefer to do a telephone or paper survey, call or text 022 321 4706, leave your details and we’ll phone or post a survey to you.

Council uses the results to measure its performance across key services including transport, water supply, libraries, park and reserves, waste management and community facilities.

The results help us to understand the public’s priorities and to plan for the future.

Phone calls are made during the day, evenings and at weekends, to reach a cross-section of residents reflecting the demographic makeup of Marlborough. Householders may be asked if someone from a certain age group is available. This is to ensure the survey is representative of Marlborough’s age groups.

Survey results from 2012 to 2018 are available here

The 2019 results will be published in September.




© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers.

Scoop is an ecosystem - a decentralised organisation and home for news and views from a diverse range of voices. This structure is a big part of Scoop’s resilience over so many years.
However, an ecosystem flourishes only when all of its parts are healthy, thriving and in a balance of mutual exchange.

We are at a crucial juncture for the continued thriving of Scoop and independent online news in New Zealand in general. Please support Scoop to go to the next level by donating on PledgeMe or purchasing a license via our ScoopPro page. More>>

 

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 