Have your say on Council services

Each year Marlborough District Council surveys residents to find out their level of satisfaction with its services. The 2019 survey begins this Monday and will continue until late July.

The telephone and online survey is run by independent researchers SIL Research. Residents are asked questions about a range of services and asked to give a satisfaction score of 1 to 10.

To have your say, you can go online to www.silresearch.co.nz/2019mdc to complete the survey. If you would prefer to do a telephone or paper survey, call or text 022 321 4706, leave your details and we’ll phone or post a survey to you.

Council uses the results to measure its performance across key services including transport, water supply, libraries, park and reserves, waste management and community facilities.

The results help us to understand the public’s priorities and to plan for the future.

Phone calls are made during the day, evenings and at weekends, to reach a cross-section of residents reflecting the demographic makeup of Marlborough. Householders may be asked if someone from a certain age group is available. This is to ensure the survey is representative of Marlborough’s age groups.

Survey results from 2012 to 2018 are available here

The 2019 results will be published in September.











