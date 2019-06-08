Police appealing for information about suspicious fire
Saturday, 8 June 2019, 1:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Invercargill Police are appealing for information following
a suspicious fire at Waihopai School this morning, 8
June.
Police and Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the
school on Herbert Street around 2:50am.
Thanks to the
alarm system and the quick response there was only minor
damage caused to the property and no reported injuries.
An investigation has been underway today and the fire is
being treated as deliberate.
Police would like to speak to
anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around
the time of the fire, or who has information which can
assist.
They can contact Invercargill Police on 03 211
0400 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
