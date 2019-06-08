Police appealing for information about suspicious fire

Invercargill Police are appealing for information following a suspicious fire at Waihopai School this morning, 8 June.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the school on Herbert Street around 2:50am.

Thanks to the alarm system and the quick response there was only minor damage caused to the property and no reported injuries.

An investigation has been underway today and the fire is being treated as deliberate.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the fire, or who has information which can assist.

They can contact Invercargill Police on 03 211 0400 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.











© Scoop Media

