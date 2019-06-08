Pūkaha officially open forest wedding venue

Mount Bruce, Masterton: Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre has officially opened as a wedding venue. The 942-hectare reserve, which also doubles as a captive breeding site for critically endangered native birds, has launched venue hire and all-inclusive packages.

“Our all-inclusive package makes the most of the wonderful local talent we have on our doorstep,” says commercial development manager Sarah Watkins, “and our options include the use of our reception room and ceremony space down in the redwood grove”.

The packages give people the chance to combine their special day with the wildlife projects Pūkaha is known for.

“All proceeds go back into the work we do with our birds, including pāteke, whio, all three types of kākāriki, tūturuatu and North Island brown kiwi. These options are perfect for those looking for an intimate ceremony immersed in nature that also contributes positively to local business and conservation. All are welcome”.

Pūkaha is just five minutes from the boutique Mount Bruce Lodge, as well as the many accommodation and vineyard options of the Wairarapa.

At the end of May, the Centre released yellow-crowned kākāriki into the wild and are now due to send pāteke to Isaacs Conservation Trust in the upcoming weeks.

About Pūkaha: Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre is a wildlife reserve and captive breeding facility managed between Rangitāne o Wairarapa, Department of Conservation and Pūkaha Mount Bruce board. Through captive breeding, they have successfully reintroduced North Island Kākā and North Island Brown Kiwi into their unfenced forest reserve (formerly part of the original 70 Mile Bush). Pūkaha aims to educate and inspire the general public about conservation and New Zealand wildlife through their Visitor Centre, daily talks and educational programmes. Pūkaha also works with shore plover, pāteke (brown teal), and kākāriki.











