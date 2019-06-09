Fire at Tapu Te Ranga Marae, Island Bay, Wellington
Sunday, 9 June 2019, 9:28 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
At around 12.30am last night Fire and Emergency NZ was
called to a fire at Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay,
Wellington.
A total of around 70 fire fighters and 19 fire
appliances have brought the fire under control.
A
multi-story building with a footprint of 30 by 50 metres in
the marae complex has been completely destroyed and a number
of other marae buildings damaged. The main meeting house has
been saved.
A group of 36 people staying at the marae
self-evacuated and have all been accounted for.
A number
of neighbouring houses to the north of the marae complex
were evacuated. Some people have been allowed to return to
their properties this morning. Those who haven’t are being
accommodated at a welfare centre set up by Wellington City
Council in Island Bay.
Police and ambulance were in
attendance.
This morning three appliances remain at the
site and are continuing to dampen hot spots. Fire
investigators will be on site today to determine the cause
of the fire.
Fire and Emergency is asking people to avoid
the
area.
