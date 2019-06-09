Fire at Tapu Te Ranga Marae, Island Bay, Wellington

At around 12.30am last night Fire and Emergency NZ was called to a fire at Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay, Wellington.

A total of around 70 fire fighters and 19 fire appliances have brought the fire under control.

A multi-story building with a footprint of 30 by 50 metres in the marae complex has been completely destroyed and a number of other marae buildings damaged. The main meeting house has been saved.

A group of 36 people staying at the marae self-evacuated and have all been accounted for.

A number of neighbouring houses to the north of the marae complex were evacuated. Some people have been allowed to return to their properties this morning. Those who haven’t are being accommodated at a welfare centre set up by Wellington City Council in Island Bay.

Police and ambulance were in attendance.

This morning three appliances remain at the site and are continuing to dampen hot spots. Fire investigators will be on site today to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire and Emergency is asking people to avoid the area.











