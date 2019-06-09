Dame Susan Devoy Withdraws from Tauranga Mayoralty Race

TAURANGA Sunday, 9th June 2019: Dame Susan Devoy regrets having to withdraw from the Tauranga Mayoralty race due to personal circumstances.

A genuine and unforeseen family situation has arisen since she announced her candidacy which means she won’t be available during the campaign period.

“I am passionate about Tauranga, the city where we raised our four boys. However, I really do worry about the direction the city is currently going in – which is why I put my hat in the ring, to make a positive difference.

“This mayoralty campaign is so important for the residents and I urge them to vote for strong and strategic leadership. It is also imperative that we look carefully at who is on our Council; we need a cohesive Council that work in positively with the incoming Mayor and CEO.

“I love Tauranga and look forward to it being a strong and prosperous city for future generations. All the best for the candidates, I look forward to voting for a positive change,” says Dame Devoy.











