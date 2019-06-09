Dame Susan Devoy Withdraws from Tauranga Mayoralty Race
Sunday, 9 June 2019, 9:30 am
Press Release: Susan Devoy
TAURANGA Sunday, 9th June 2019: Dame
Susan Devoy regrets having to withdraw from the Tauranga
Mayoralty race due to personal circumstances.
A genuine
and unforeseen family situation has arisen since she
announced her candidacy which means she won’t be available
during the campaign period.
“I am passionate about
Tauranga, the city where we raised our four boys. However, I
really do worry about the direction the city is currently
going in – which is why I put my hat in the ring, to make
a positive difference.
“This mayoralty campaign is so
important for the residents and I urge them to vote for
strong and strategic leadership. It is also imperative that
we look carefully at who is on our Council; we need a
cohesive Council that work in positively with the incoming
Mayor and CEO.
“I love Tauranga and look forward to it
being a strong and prosperous city for future generations.
All the best for the candidates, I look forward to voting
for a positive change,” says Dame
Devoy.
