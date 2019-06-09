Police continue to search for missing Naenae man



Police are continuing to search for 71-year-old Warren Nelson who hasn’t been seen since Thursday 6 June.

Warren was last seen on Rata Street in Naenae, Lower Hutt.

Mr Nelson is an active man and believed to be on foot or public transport.

He doesn’t have access to a vehicle.

It’s possible he’s travelled into Wellington city via public transport.

Police and his family have serious concerns for his safety and ask that anyone who may have seen him call Police on 105.











