Fire at Tapu Te Ranga Marae, Island Bay, Wellington - update

Fire and Emergency NZ fire investigators are now at the site of last night’s fire at Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay, Wellington. The investigation will continue tomorrow.

Until the investigation is complete we will not speculate as to the cause of the fire.

We are working closely with Wellington City Council to look at the marae complex in its entirety.











© Scoop Media

