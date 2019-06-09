Fire at Tapu Te Ranga Marae, Island Bay, Wellington - update
Sunday, 9 June 2019, 5:36 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency NZ fire investigators are now at the site
of last night’s fire at Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay,
Wellington. The investigation will continue
tomorrow.
Until the investigation is complete we will not
speculate as to the cause of the fire.
We are working
closely with Wellington City Council to look at the marae
complex in its
entirety.
