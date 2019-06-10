Appeal for witnesses after series of robberies

Police are appealing for witnesses following a series of robberies in Christchurch this evening.

Around 9.45pm two men entered Little Brown Jug on Wairakei Road, Bryndwr.

One of the offenders wore a grey hoodie, black jersey and a black balaclava, while the second offender also wore a black balaclava and a green jersey.

It appears they left empty handed in a silver sedan.

Around 10pm two men entered the Celtic Arms Inn on Selwyn Street, Spreydon.

They were armed with a baseball bat and knife.

One man wore a grey hoodie, blue jacket, black trousers and a black balaclava.

The second offender, in a red jacket, also wore a black balaclava.

The offenders made off with the till in a silver sedan.

A short time later at 10.30pm a man, wearing a grey hoodie and black balaclava, entered KFC on Peter Leeming Road armed with a baseball bat.

He left with tills containing a quantity of cash to a waiting silver sedan.

We want to reassure the community, especially business owners, that we take these incidents extremely seriously.

Being the victim of a robbery can be a very traumatic experience and we know the community will agree with us that this sort of behaviour is absolutely unacceptable.

Police urge anyone who has information that may assist this investigation, or has seen a silver hatchback, thought to be either a Subaru sedan, Toyota or Mitsubishi, with no registration plates, to call 111.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.











© Scoop Media

