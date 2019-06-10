UPDATE: Series of robberies in Christchurch

Police have arrested one man following a series of robberies in Christchurch last night.

A 31-year-old man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today charged with aggravated robbery.

Further charges are likely.

Police are still seeking a second male offender.

Police urge anyone with information that may assist the investigation into these robberies to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.











