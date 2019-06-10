Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Funding enables more Hawke’s Bay women to reclaim the future

Monday, 10 June 2019, 11:30 am
Press Release: The Development Hub

PGF funding enables more Hawke’s Bay women to reclaim their future through employment, training and education opportunities

Hastings, 10 June 2019 – An investment from the Provincial Growth Fund will help more young women and sole parents to develop a more positive future through employment, training and education opportunities.

In the latest PGF round, Hawke’s Bay company The Development Hub was granted funding for its Initiate Rangatahi (18-24 year olds) and Initiate Wahine Toa (+24 year olds) programmes, says founder and managing director, Sarah-Jo Barley.

“This investment means that we can run an additional eight programmes and help more Hawke’s Bay women develop their self-confidence and self-belief to create the future that they choose.

“The Development Hub team is proud of the work we do in the Hawke’s Bay community and humbled that through this PGF investment that we can do so much more both this year and next.

“We’re grateful to have our work recognised, and for the support of our funders and the businesses that we partner with,” says Ms Barley.

With programmes focusing predominantly on women, The Development Hub (TDH) provides a hand up, and proven practical support to help access education, employment or training opportunities. To date, more than 180 local individuals have attended TDH programmes.

Tailored training and support helps candidates to develop their strengths and the foundation skills they need to get the opportunity they want. Ongoing support means they’re more likely to stay on track and keep working towards their goals as well as staying in work or training.



“It takes the ongoing support and commitment of a community of government agencies, as well as community and non-government organisations to work with us, to help our people and participate in the success of having the opportunity for all women to be in work, training or education, fully engaged and participating in their communities,” says Sarah-Jo Barley.

“More funding means we can help more people seeking employment or development opportunities, to dramatically increase their chances of achieving their goals and progress both personally and professionally.

“We are also looking for more businesses to partner with us and take on our candidates. The Development Hub can provide work-ready candidates and access to a new group of people that businesses may not have considered previously, with an ease of recruitment and a proven cost-benefit.

“So far more than 50 local businesses have partnered with us for some or all of their staffing needs. We’re grateful for their support and for the important role they play in building stronger and more resilient communities.”

Lee Neville, Economic Development Manager Hastings District Council, says attracting inwards investment from international call centres has been supported by The Development Hub.

“This gives confidence that the region can deliver trained personnel for business. The Development Hub team provide solutions to business needs in Hawke’s Bay.”

The Development Hub is receiving encouraging feedback from funders for the way its programmes are delivered and the outcomes being achieved. Innovative reporting, use of intelligent technology and the intensive pastoral care demonstrated through case studies that continue long after course completion illustrate that The Development Hub is meeting the needs of candidates, businesses and funders. All are tangible measures of quality that meet the requirements of PGF programmes He Poutama Rangatahi and Te Ara Mahi, programmes that focus on education, skills pathways, training and employment.

The Ministry of Social Development East Coast Region congratulates Sarah-Jo Barley and The Development Hub in their success in gaining funding as part of the Provincial Growth Fund, says Annie Aranui, Regional Commissioner, MSD East Coast.

“The Development Hub takes a supportive and strengths based approach to prepare and support women into employment. After attending a course these women clearly demonstrate increased confidence and work readiness. I want to congratulate and acknowledge The Development Hub. It is not just connecting women into employment, it is changing the lives of these women and their children.

“Over the last two years MSD has partnered with The Development Hub to connect mutual clients into sustainable jobs. Sarah-Jo and The Development Hub are valued partners and we are excited about the continued success that this investment will enable and the women they support to achieve,” says Ms Aranui.

The Development Hub is making a difference, says Sarah-Jo Barley.

“Women that complete our courses have a much better chance of finding work or securing training and education opportunities. There is an 80 per cent success rate for those that finish our programmes.

“Our candidates tell us that working is much better than being unemployed and lacking direction. They are proud to be setting a good example for their tamariki and whanau. The changes in our candidates are noticeable and we couldn’t be prouder of our women and their mahi.

“Together with our partners, The Development Hub tackles some of the society’s biggest challenges. Our work is hard, but it is rewarding. We are inspired every day by the women we work with, and passionate about supporting wahine, and through their success, their children, whanau and communities,” she says.

The work of The Development Hub is aligned to Matariki Hawke’s Bay Regional Development Strategy for Economic and Social Growth work area 2; improve pathways to and through employment.

ENDS

