Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Aktive Future Trustee appointed

Monday, 10 June 2019, 11:44 am
Press Release: Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation

Aktive has appointed Paige Paterson as its inaugural Future Trustee. Aktive Board Chair Graham Child says the experience will be mutually beneficial for Ms Paterson and the organisation.

"Aktive is one of only a few sport and recreation organisations in New Zealand to gain the Governance Mark for Sport and Recreation, and is the only sport and recreation organisation to gain the SuperDiversity Centre’s CQ tick of approval. Given this, as the Future Trustee, Paige will have a good practice environment in which to learn and develop," says Mr Child.

"Paige will further increase our Board diversity and we will benefit from her input. With experience competing in track cycling internationally and currently working in PwC’s Corporate Finance team, she also has a background in hockey, golf, running and road cycling, and has coached junior and senior athletes."

Mr Child adds: "Paige is committed to making a difference to communities through sport and recreation, and is looking forward to the opportunity to develop governance experience."

A voluntary two year position, the Future Trustee is not a formal member of the Board, but will fully participate in Board processes and discussions. The role also offers the opportunity to develop a working knowledge of all Board sub-committees. In addition, the placement includes a lead support Trustee from within the current Aktive Board, third party mentor assistance through Sport New Zealand, and other development and learning opportunities.



About Aktive

Aktive is a charitable trust that has been established to make Auckland the world’s most active city. It is a key strategic partner of Sport NZ, Auckland Council and major grant makers and funders. Aktive invests more than $11m per annum in a range of delivery partners, organisations and projects that will get more people recreating and playing sport in Auckland, with focuses on young people and identified communities.

For more information visit http://aktive.org.nz

ENDS


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers.

Scoop is an ecosystem - a decentralised organisation and home for news and views from a diverse range of voices. This structure is a big part of Scoop’s resilience over so many years.
However, an ecosystem flourishes only when all of its parts are healthy, thriving and in a balance of mutual exchange.

We are at a crucial juncture for the continued thriving of Scoop and independent online news in New Zealand in general. Please support Scoop to go to the next level by donating on PledgeMe or purchasing a license via our ScoopPro page. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

ALSO:

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 