New Aktive Future Trustee appointed

Aktive has appointed Paige Paterson as its inaugural Future Trustee. Aktive Board Chair Graham Child says the experience will be mutually beneficial for Ms Paterson and the organisation.

"Aktive is one of only a few sport and recreation organisations in New Zealand to gain the Governance Mark for Sport and Recreation, and is the only sport and recreation organisation to gain the SuperDiversity Centre’s CQ tick of approval. Given this, as the Future Trustee, Paige will have a good practice environment in which to learn and develop," says Mr Child.

"Paige will further increase our Board diversity and we will benefit from her input. With experience competing in track cycling internationally and currently working in PwC’s Corporate Finance team, she also has a background in hockey, golf, running and road cycling, and has coached junior and senior athletes."

Mr Child adds: "Paige is committed to making a difference to communities through sport and recreation, and is looking forward to the opportunity to develop governance experience."

A voluntary two year position, the Future Trustee is not a formal member of the Board, but will fully participate in Board processes and discussions. The role also offers the opportunity to develop a working knowledge of all Board sub-committees. In addition, the placement includes a lead support Trustee from within the current Aktive Board, third party mentor assistance through Sport New Zealand, and other development and learning opportunities.







About Aktive

Aktive is a charitable trust that has been established to make Auckland the world’s most active city. It is a key strategic partner of Sport NZ, Auckland Council and major grant makers and funders. Aktive invests more than $11m per annum in a range of delivery partners, organisations and projects that will get more people recreating and playing sport in Auckland, with focuses on young people and identified communities.

For more information visit http://aktive.org.nz

ENDS





© Scoop Media

