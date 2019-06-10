Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police appeal for witnesses to serious driving incidents

Monday, 10 June 2019, 12:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police appeal for witnesses to serious driving incidents

Attribute to Senior Sergeant Graeme Fleming, Counties Manukau Police:

Counties Manukau Police are appealing for witnesses to a number of serious driving incidents across the district this morning.

After 8.40am Police received reports about a man behaving erratically in the Mt Richmond area following a reported family harm incident.

A short period later, Police began receiving reports about a blue Holden Commodore driving dangerously in the Otahuhu area on Great South Road.

Police believe the vehicle has continued to drive dangerously through Papatoetoe and Otara.

The vehicle has later been involved in a crash with a motorcycle at the intersection of Te Irirangi Drive and Dawson Road, Clover Park.

The motorcyclist has sustained moderate injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver continued down Dawson Road before colliding with another vehicle.

At this point, the driver has fled from the Commodore.

He has stolen another person’s vehicle and left the area.

The driver has crashed again in the Murphys Road area and proceeded to steal another vehicle.

He has continued to drive dangerously toward the Howick area before being involved in another crash at the intersection of Bleakhouse Road and Ridge Road at around 10am.

The male driver has attempted to steal another vehicle at this time.

Police staff had been actively looking for this person.

He was located and taken into custody by Police in Howick thanks to information from members of the public.

“The man was driving dangerously at excessive speeds that caused serious risk to the public and it is incredibly fortunate that nobody was seriously injured,” says Senior Sergeant Graeme Fleming.

Police would like anyone who witnessed the man’s driving or were involved in any of the incidents to contact Police on (09) 261 1321.

ENDS



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers.

Scoop is an ecosystem - a decentralised organisation and home for news and views from a diverse range of voices. This structure is a big part of Scoop’s resilience over so many years.
However, an ecosystem flourishes only when all of its parts are healthy, thriving and in a balance of mutual exchange.

We are at a crucial juncture for the continued thriving of Scoop and independent online news in New Zealand in general. Please support Scoop to go to the next level by donating on PledgeMe or purchasing a license via our ScoopPro page. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

ALSO:

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 