Wakatipu area - charity funding entries open

SUMMARY: ENTRIES NOW OPEN: Are you a registered charity with a programme/project that benefits youth in the Wakatipu area? Submit your Expression of Interest (EOI) via the link provided to be considered for funding through Wakatipu Community Foundation/Youth Philanthropy New Zealand's Generation Give Programme. $10,000 grant money to be awarded by a deciding committee of inspirational young philanthropists who define philanthropy as: "to love and provide for others regardless of their difference to you."

Registered charities with programmes and projects that benefit youth in the Wakatipu area can apply for an expression of interest (EOI) for funding through the Wakatipu Community Foundation/Youth Philanthropy New Zealand's Generation Give Programme beginning 8 June 2019.

The Youth Philanthropy New Zealand team of Hugh Taylor, Beatrice Onions, and Christian Belmont in partnership with the Wakatipu Community Foundation have developed the Generation Give youth philanthropy programme here in the Wakatipu. Generation Give, based upon highly successful youth philanthropy programmes throughout the US, students learn nonprofit governance and grant-making skills to make funding decisions. The Wakatipu Generation Give council is comprised of 18 high school students from Wakatipu High School and is designed to encourage youth to give and serve in their communities and make philanthropy a habit for future generations. The students work with adult volunteers and learn about servant leadership, volunteerism, and the vital role philanthropy plays in our community. The youth are also in charge of the grant cycle in which they review nonprofit grant applications and make award decisions.







With generous donations to Wakatipu Community Foundation from local residents, Dick and Diana Hubbard, local corporate sponsors Roost Mortgage Brokers and Craigs Investment Partners, as well as support from a national foundation, the students will have $10k to grant to local successful applicant charities. Because of the skills the students will learn and the grant dollars awarded, this programme will have a significant impact on real issues facing the Wakatipu.

Jennifer Belmont, CEO for the Wakatipu Community Foundation said, "This is an excellent opportunity for nonprofits, schools and other nonprofits organisations to make a greater impact in our community by applying for grants to support their youth-related programs and projects."

Projects should meet at least one of the following objectives specific to the Wakatipu: have a positive impact on youth, promote equality, environmentally focussed, support health and mental well-being, poverty relief, and support sustainable outcomes. While not required, there is a preference for organisations that involve youth in the planning and implementation of the program or project.

The deadline for the EOI is 15 June 2019 after which several charities will be invited to make a formal application. During the formal application process, the youth-led Wakatipu High school student team will make site visits and work with each charity in the application process, with students and charities gaining valuable insights. The students' efforts will culminate in a celebration of the programme and the awarding of grants at the WCF inaugural gala 14 September. Generation Give programme graduates may apply to serve as youth advisors with various charities throughout the Wakatipu.

Registered charities can apply for up to $2,500.

Youth Philanthropy New Zealand will pilot its Generation Give programme here in the Wakatipu for 2019 and has received enthusiastic interest from prominent national sponsors to take it to other communities throughout New Zealand in 2020.

Please send your EOI to wakatipucommunityfoundation@gmail.com.



For more information email contact@ypnz.org or wakatipucommunityfoundation@gmail.com



