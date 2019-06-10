Update: Tapu Te Ranga Marae fire investigation
Monday, 10 June 2019, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigators are
continuing to examine the scene of the Tapu Te Ranga Marae
fire in Island Bay, Wellington.
The fire is not believed
to be suspicious and investigations into the cause and
origin are likely to be completed in the next 48
hours.
The effectiveness of the fire alarm system is of
particular interest to
investigators.
ENDS
