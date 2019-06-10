Update: Tapu Te Ranga Marae fire investigation



Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigators are continuing to examine the scene of the Tapu Te Ranga Marae fire in Island Bay, Wellington.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious and investigations into the cause and origin are likely to be completed in the next 48 hours.

The effectiveness of the fire alarm system is of particular interest to investigators.

