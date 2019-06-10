Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update: Tapu Te Ranga Marae fire investigation

Monday, 10 June 2019, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ


Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigators are continuing to examine the scene of the Tapu Te Ranga Marae fire in Island Bay, Wellington.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious and investigations into the cause and origin are likely to be completed in the next 48 hours.

The effectiveness of the fire alarm system is of particular interest to investigators.

