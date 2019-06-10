Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Compassion Soup Kitchen Annual Appeal is on Friday 14th June

Monday, 10 June 2019, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Compassion Soup Kitchen

Over 250 volunteers will collect at 22 sites around the Wellington region, fundraising for the Compassion Soup Kitchen’s Annual Street Day Appeal. The Street Appeal plays a vital role in raising funds to help the Soup Kitchen keep its doors open, and awareness of the challenges people in our community are facing.

“The kitchen is the heart of the Home. You know you’re home when you walk in the Compassion Soup Kitchen and everyone’s there!”” – says a Soup Kitchen guest. The Compassion Soup Kitchen provides a safe place where people are known, welcome and wanted.

The Soup Kitchen provides breakfast and dinner, Monday to Saturday serving over 120 meals each day to anyone who needs it. The Soup Kitchen also offers social service support, meaningful activities including gardening, sewing, fishing and creative writing, and a sense of community. Two support workers walk alongside guests by supporting them in arranging accommodation, access to financial entitlement, and finding employment opportunities. No matter who the person is or how long their journey may be, the Soup Kitchen aims to be here to support them every step of the way.

The Compassion Soup Kitchen has been providing meals, support and community in Wellington City since 1901.

Please give generously this Friday to ensure this important service and continue the important mahi supporting vulnerable Wellingtonians.

