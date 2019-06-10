Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Variety of projects gain funding through Annual Plan process

Monday, 10 June 2019, 3:28 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council


Careful financial management for business as usual, balanced with support for community projects has resulted in a rate increase as signalled in the draft annual plan, following consultation with the community earlier this year.

Last week the council went through its Annual Plan hearings to set the budget for the coming year and consider feedback and requests for support from the community.

As well as budgeting for the core council services such as roading, water, rubbish and recycling, the council was also able to put money towards projects of importance to residents.

Subject to confirmation at the next full council meeting on June 27, the average rate increase will be set at an average 5.6 per cent.

For properties connected to the water supply this includes the water targeted rate as set in the Long Term Plan, levied to fulfil the council’s comprehensive drinking water investment programme.

The council has worked hard to find efficiencies to keep the rating increase to a minimum, while being committed to maintaining and improving core infrastructure.

This management has also allowed the council to give support to a wide range of projects and activities across the district to promote and enhance our environmental, health, recreational and community wellbeing.

Environmental initiatives included investment in minimising the impact of forestry slash, work being carried out by the Esk River care group, nourishment protection at Cape View corner in Haumoana, and the Hawke’s Bay Biodiversity Foundation.



A number of parks and community plans were confirmed to be supported, including new community plans for Raureka, Te Pohue, Camberley and Bridge Pa, and funding for upgrades at Bill Mathewson Park, the Heretaunga Croquet Club, and Hawke’s Bay Regional Sports Park.

Funding was also allocated for the Bayview to Whirinaki cycleway, planning for the next stage of the Te Mata Peak mountain bike trails, an artificial cricket wicket at Haumoana Memorial Park along with project management assistance for the softball facility upgrade at Akina Park.

Cranford Hospice also received financial support towards its relocation to Chesterhope.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was wonderful to be able to confirm support for all the community initiatives that would make Hastings an even better place to live, work and play.

“While it’s important that we focus on delivering safe, reliable, effective core services, we love this time when we hear from our community about projects that will make a difference for our people. We received some exciting submissions and are delighted to accommodate many of the requests within the budget for the coming year.”

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers.

Scoop is an ecosystem - a decentralised organisation and home for news and views from a diverse range of voices. This structure is a big part of Scoop’s resilience over so many years.
However, an ecosystem flourishes only when all of its parts are healthy, thriving and in a balance of mutual exchange.

We are at a crucial juncture for the continued thriving of Scoop and independent online news in New Zealand in general. Please support Scoop to go to the next level by donating on PledgeMe or purchasing a license via our ScoopPro page. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

ALSO:

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 