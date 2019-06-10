Variety of projects gain funding through Annual Plan process



Careful financial management for business as usual, balanced with support for community projects has resulted in a rate increase as signalled in the draft annual plan, following consultation with the community earlier this year.

Last week the council went through its Annual Plan hearings to set the budget for the coming year and consider feedback and requests for support from the community.

As well as budgeting for the core council services such as roading, water, rubbish and recycling, the council was also able to put money towards projects of importance to residents.

Subject to confirmation at the next full council meeting on June 27, the average rate increase will be set at an average 5.6 per cent.

For properties connected to the water supply this includes the water targeted rate as set in the Long Term Plan, levied to fulfil the council’s comprehensive drinking water investment programme.

The council has worked hard to find efficiencies to keep the rating increase to a minimum, while being committed to maintaining and improving core infrastructure.

This management has also allowed the council to give support to a wide range of projects and activities across the district to promote and enhance our environmental, health, recreational and community wellbeing.

Environmental initiatives included investment in minimising the impact of forestry slash, work being carried out by the Esk River care group, nourishment protection at Cape View corner in Haumoana, and the Hawke’s Bay Biodiversity Foundation.







A number of parks and community plans were confirmed to be supported, including new community plans for Raureka, Te Pohue, Camberley and Bridge Pa, and funding for upgrades at Bill Mathewson Park, the Heretaunga Croquet Club, and Hawke’s Bay Regional Sports Park.

Funding was also allocated for the Bayview to Whirinaki cycleway, planning for the next stage of the Te Mata Peak mountain bike trails, an artificial cricket wicket at Haumoana Memorial Park along with project management assistance for the softball facility upgrade at Akina Park.

Cranford Hospice also received financial support towards its relocation to Chesterhope.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was wonderful to be able to confirm support for all the community initiatives that would make Hastings an even better place to live, work and play.

“While it’s important that we focus on delivering safe, reliable, effective core services, we love this time when we hear from our community about projects that will make a difference for our people. We received some exciting submissions and are delighted to accommodate many of the requests within the budget for the coming year.”

