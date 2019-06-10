Stratford Dog Owners Can Now Renew Registrations Online

If you have a dog in the Stratford district, now is the time to renew their registration for 2019/20. You can now do it online and you could be in to win too!

One of three $150 gift vouchers are available for Stratford district dog owners who renew their dog’s registration online before 30 June 2019.

Acting Environmental Services Director Rachael Otter says, “We are excited to be offering this new online service to our dog owners.”

The new payment option is for dog renewals only and doesn’t apply to new dog registrations or for dogs deemed to be dangerous.

All Stratford district dog owners should receive a renewal reminder in their letter box over the next week, and are encouraged to renew by 30 June. Registrations which are late by more than a month will incur a late penalty fee of 25%.

“We want to make this new online payment process as easy as possible for our dog owners. I encourage users to provide any feedback they have, to help inform our continuous improvement plan for the service,” said Ms Otter.

How to renew online:

To renew a dog's registration online, go to the Pay Online portal on Council’s website www.stratford.govt.nz and click on the "Dog renewal" button and follow the steps. You’ll need to have your renewal letter handy to provide your reference number. Your dog's tag will be mailed to you within 10 working days of receipt of payment.

Dog owners paying by internet banking are still required to return their signed declaration form to council before a registration tag is issued. A pre-paid reply envelope is provided with the registration form.

If you use the online dog renewal payment and have some feedback for Council please contact the team on (06) 765 6099 or emailstratforddc@stratford.govt.nz

Important dog registration information:

If you are registering a new dog, a dog deemed to be dangerous or registering a dog for the first time in the Stratford district, please come into Council’s Service Centre on Miranda Street.

“Our helpful customer service team can talk you through what’s needed and provide you with information about owning a dog in the district and other useful tips,” says Ms Otter.

“We understand that registration payments can be costly too, so for peace-of-mind Council provides manageable payment options,” says Ms Otter.

Weekly/ fortnightly/ monthly payments of a custom amount can be organised. These payments will need to be set up and paid in full prior to 30 June. For more information on this service, contact Council (06) 765 6099.

Dog owners can still pay dog renewals in person rather than online. Simply bring your completed and signed renewal form with you for over-the-counter payments.

Council sends their condolences to any owners who may receive a renewal letter if their fur-baby has recently passed away. Please advise Council by phoning (06) 765 6099 or emailing stratforddc@stratford.govt.nz.

For more information on the dog registration process, fees and being a responsible dog owner visit: www.stratford.govt.nz/council/services/animals-stock/dogs

