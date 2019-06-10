Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stratford Dog Owners Can Now Renew Registrations Online

Monday, 10 June 2019, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Stratford District

If you have a dog in the Stratford district, now is the time to renew their registration for 2019/20. You can now do it online and you could be in to win too!

One of three $150 gift vouchers are available for Stratford district dog owners who renew their dog’s registration online before 30 June 2019.

Acting Environmental Services Director Rachael Otter says, “We are excited to be offering this new online service to our dog owners.”

The new payment option is for dog renewals only and doesn’t apply to new dog registrations or for dogs deemed to be dangerous.

All Stratford district dog owners should receive a renewal reminder in their letter box over the next week, and are encouraged to renew by 30 June. Registrations which are late by more than a month will incur a late penalty fee of 25%.

“We want to make this new online payment process as easy as possible for our dog owners. I encourage users to provide any feedback they have, to help inform our continuous improvement plan for the service,” said Ms Otter.

How to renew online:

To renew a dog's registration online, go to the Pay Online portal on Council’s website www.stratford.govt.nz and click on the "Dog renewal" button and follow the steps. You’ll need to have your renewal letter handy to provide your reference number. Your dog's tag will be mailed to you within 10 working days of receipt of payment.

Payment can be made using credit or debit cards and a 2% fee is incurred.



Dog owners paying by internet banking are still required to return their signed declaration form to council before a registration tag is issued. A pre-paid reply envelope is provided with the registration form.

If you use the online dog renewal payment and have some feedback for Council please contact the team on (06) 765 6099 or emailstratforddc@stratford.govt.nz

Important dog registration information:

If you are registering a new dog, a dog deemed to be dangerous or registering a dog for the first time in the Stratford district, please come into Council’s Service Centre on Miranda Street.

“Our helpful customer service team can talk you through what’s needed and provide you with information about owning a dog in the district and other useful tips,” says Ms Otter.

“We understand that registration payments can be costly too, so for peace-of-mind Council provides manageable payment options,” says Ms Otter.

Weekly/ fortnightly/ monthly payments of a custom amount can be organised. These payments will need to be set up and paid in full prior to 30 June. For more information on this service, contact Council (06) 765 6099.

Dog owners can still pay dog renewals in person rather than online. Simply bring your completed and signed renewal form with you for over-the-counter payments.

Council sends their condolences to any owners who may receive a renewal letter if their fur-baby has recently passed away. Please advise Council by phoning (06) 765 6099 or emailing stratforddc@stratford.govt.nz.

For more information on the dog registration process, fees and being a responsible dog owner visit: www.stratford.govt.nz/council/services/animals-stock/dogs

ENDS


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Stratford District on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Iraq Withrawl, Afganistan Refocus, And...: NZ Confirms Ongoing Part In Intelligence Sharing Network

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Defence Minister Ron Mark and Minister of Police Stuart Nash have confirmed New Zealand’s ongoing participation in the multinational information sharing and intelligence mission Operation Gallant Phoenix, based in Jordan.

The Government will extend New Zealand’s mandate of a small number of personnel to the operation for 18 months until December 2020.

“New Zealand began participating in Operation Gallant Phoenix in late 2014 in support of our efforts to uncover information relating to the location of a New Zealander taken hostage by ISIS,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

ALSO:

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 