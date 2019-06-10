Call for year-end Pride of Place funding applications

Community groups wanting project support from the final round of Pride of Place Funding for this financial year have two weeks to get their applications in which close on Friday 21 June.

The Pride of Place Fund is specifically designed to provide financial support to smaller scale community projects.

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron said that the Pride of Place Fund has been a great success and helped out with projects around the district including the restoration of the carrot car at the Ohakune Carrot Park, the installation of storyboards in National Park Village, and the repair of the veranda for the Ohura Museum.

These projects often only need a small amount of funding to enable them to make the most of community (volunteer) input and possible funding from other places (Trusts, etc.).

The key to the success of any township revitalisation project is that it is community led,” he said.

“Council wants to do all we can to support the people with the ideas, energy and passion who want to undertake beautification and enhancement projects for their town.

The Fund can be used for a wide variety of things such as township beautification, new community assets, entranceways, cycle and walkways, river and streamside clean-up and landscaping, picnic tables and seats, signs and artworks.

The key thing is that the project must be public and will provide long term benefit to the community.

If anyone is involved with a group that has a township beautification or enhancement project in mind that needs a little bit of financial support we would encourage them to put in an application,” said Mayor Cameron.

For more information including an application form, visit Council’s website ruapehudc.govt.nz/Our-district/Grants or contact Candice via through your local council office.

