Police investigating series of incidents in Auckland City



Attribute to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich, Auckland City West Area Investigations Manager:

Auckland City West Police are investigating three incidents in the Sandringham and Epsom areas, which occurred on Monday June 3rd and are believed to be linked.

The first incident took place shortly after midnight on June 3rd, when a group of four males approached a man on King George Ave, Epsom.

One of the offenders struck the man with a hockey stick and stole the victim’s mobile phone.

The offenders fled in a silver Subaru Legacy station wagon.

Later that day at approximately 1.20pm, a man was approached on Haverstock Road, Sandringham by three unknown males – one of whom was carrying a hockey stick - and assaulted by two of the men.

Around the same time, a man reported that a group of males in a silver vehicle approached him on Locarno Avenue, Sandringham, and punched the victim multiple times before decamping in a silver vehicle.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich says Police believe these incidents are connected.

After speaking with all three victims Police are satisfied that race was not the motivation behind these incidents.

“We believe the victims were targeted at random and due to the fact that they were isolated and on their own.

“We want to hear from anyone who witnessed any of these incidents or saw a silver Subaru Station wagon in the Sandringham or Epsom areas on June 3rd and came into any contact with its occupants,” says Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Franich.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Avondale Police on 09 302 6400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

