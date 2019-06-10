Police appeal for witnesses to Mt Eden serious crash

Attribute to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich, Auckland City West Area Investigations Manager:

Auckland City Police investigating a serious crash at a Mt Eden intersection on Friday night are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police are wanting anyone who may have seen a white Nissan people mover in the Mt Eden area before 7.30pm on Friday to get in contact.

Three people were hospitalised as a result of the crash that occurred at the intersection of Dominion Road and Milton Road, Mt Eden.

They remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich says no charges have been laid at this stage.

“There are a number of enquiries underway at the moment and it will take time for a thorough investigation to be completed.”

Anyone with information relating to the crash are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ewen Settle on 021 191 2616.

