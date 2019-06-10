Police appeal for witnesses to Mt Eden serious crash
Monday, 10 June 2019, 4:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attribute to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark
Franich, Auckland City West Area Investigations
Manager:
Auckland City Police investigating a serious
crash at a Mt Eden intersection on Friday night are
appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Police are
wanting anyone who may have seen a white Nissan people mover
in the Mt Eden area before 7.30pm on Friday to get in
contact.
Three people were hospitalised as a result of the
crash that occurred at the intersection of Dominion Road and
Milton Road, Mt Eden.
They remain in hospital in a serious
but stable condition.
Acting Detective Senior Sergeant
Mark Franich says no charges have been laid at this
stage.
“There are a number of enquiries underway at the
moment and it will take time for a thorough investigation to
be completed.”
Anyone with information relating to the
crash are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ewen Settle on
021 191
2616.
ENDS
