Arrest following Portobello family harm incident
Monday, 10 June 2019, 5:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One man has been arrested and charged in relation to a
family harm incident at a Portobello camping ground on
Thursday 30 May.
The 43-year-old man is due to appear in
Dunedin District Court on Friday 14 June, on charges of
kidnapping and attempted murder.
As the matter is now
before the courts, Police are unable to comment
further.
