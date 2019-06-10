Arrest following Portobello family harm incident

One man has been arrested and charged in relation to a family harm incident at a Portobello camping ground on Thursday 30 May.

The 43-year-old man is due to appear in Dunedin District Court on Friday 14 June, on charges of kidnapping and attempted murder.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police are unable to comment further.







