Tsunami information open days for the Firth of Thames

Monday, 10 June 2019, 5:06 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

Tsunami information open days will be held for the west coast of the Coromandel to give our local communities an opportunity to learn about tsunami and the potential threat to the Firth of Thames. The aim of these open days is to create further awareness and also a chance for more community input.

Drop-in to one of the following locations to talk directly with the tsunami experts and emergency managers who have worked on this and other community response plan projects:
• 19 June - Thames Bowling Club, 512 Mackay Street, from 12pm - 2pm
• 19 June - Te Puru Hall, 4 West Crescent from 5pm - 7pm
• 20 June - Coromandel Council Board meeting room, 355 Kapanga Road from 12pm - 2pm
• 20 June - Colville Community Hall, Colville Road from 5pm - 7pm.

Recently our Council’s Emergency Management Unit Officer, Pamela Balt, has been working with communities around our district to establish community response groups.

"We've heard that alerting and evacuation are among the two biggest concerns locals have in a tsunami and so these open days we're holding provide an opportunity for the public to have the science explained so that they can be better prepared to respond," says Ms Balt. "Community response plans are developed so there's better measures in place to help communities look after themselves. When a natural disaster hits, people may need to take care of themselves for up to three days before help can arrive.”

The information will be available online prior to the open days if you’re not able to attend. Please visit Waikato Regional Council’s website here to read about the tsunami modelling and assessments, and to look at the maps for your area.

You can also view our community guides to emergencies for other areas here.



