Dine Dunedin - A festival celebrating the city's cuisine

Introducing Dine Dunedin—a celebration of the city’s dining culture, food heroes and local ingredients.

For 16 days beginning Friday, 21 June, Dunedin restaurants and cafes will offer special dining experiences showcasing the city’s rich foodie talent. Whatever your taste, Dine Dunedin will satisfy, from haggis toasties to four-course dessert menus! Special dining experiences range from dinner in a castle to degustation menus focusing on local seafood, rescued food, a chocolate and whisky matching and much more...Bring your appetite!

This is the first year of Dine Dunedin, which has been organised by city local Nicola McConnell. Nicola runs PR and Marketing agency Brand Amp, and with business partner Kathie Bartley, owns and runs the Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards. After almost two decades away, Nicola returned to live in Dunedin almost five years ago, and says she is constantly amazed by how dynamic and exciting Dunedin's cuisine scene has become.

“Dunedin has a rich bounty on its doorstep. A coastal city, there's plenty of seafood, vegetables grown on the Taieri Plains, local honey and lamb, beef and venison—all grown within cooee of the city. What's more, Central Otago is on our doorstep so we have great wines and even our own city winery!

"Dunedin's hospitality community is small enough to collaborate openly and has a culture of startups and innovation, fuelled by the talent at Otago Polytechnic Food Design Institute.

"It’s all of this I want to share with locals and also encourage the rest of New Zealand to take a fresh look at the city’s thriving cuisine scene.”







OPENING CELEBRATION

Dine Dunedin starts as it will run—with generous southern hospitality. The festival kicks off with a free breakfast in the Octagon, from 7.30am on Friday, 21 June.

Join Dine Dunedin in the heart of the city for a hearty southern winter treat of local Harraways oats made three ways by Café Nova. As well as steaming hot porridge made to order, there will be a contemporary take on oats with chia and coconut bowls accompanied by mango puree, coconut yoghurt, granola and fresh fruit as well as baked granola served with fresh and preserved fruits and coconut yoghurt. These will be served alongside freshly made espresso by Allpress Coffee.

LOCAL

Sticking with the local theme, visit the city’s only winery URBN VINO on Sunday afternoons to taste their Central Otago wines made in the city. Dunedin craft chocolate maker OCHO is joining forces with the NZ Whisky Collection to educate palates with a bespoke chocolate and whisky tasting session. Glenfalloch is offering three wonderful dinners using locally sourced produce—a vegetarian degustation, a seafood degustation and their wonderful Trust the Chef Menu – the special Dine Dunedin XXL version.

GLOBAL INFLUENCES

Dine Dunedin also highlights global influences on the city’s dining culture. Recent immigrant chef Abdal Moneem Kyassah is offering a Syrian banquet showcasing traditional dishes from his homeland. Prohibition Smokehouse offers a local take on zakuski—the Russian tasting plate of small bites. The Italian tradition of Aperitivo arrives at the Esplanade overlooking St Clair beach between 3–6pm every day with a glass of Peroni and a complimentary morsel of Italian fare.

BREWERY FARE

Dunedin has a proud brewing and distilling heritage and that's clearly visible in the city with a thriving craft brewery culture. Emerson's is hosting two special events for Dine Dunedin. An Outstanding NZ Food Producers Winner Dinner on Wednesday, 26 June. On Wednesday, 3 July, Emerson's chef Andy Aitken will turn food recused by Kiwi Harvest into a delicious 'Zero My Hero' four-course dinner.

New New New Corporation is hosting award-winning chef Bevan Smith of Riverstone on Friday, 21 June and longtime city brewery Speight's has a special winter brewery tour and ale house dinner deal. Noisy Brewery will take over all six taps at local bar, Sessions on Saturday, 6 July.

SCOTTISH HERITAGE

Dunedin dining remains true to its Scottish heritage too. Taking influence from the book and television series, Bracken Restaurant is creating an 18th century inspired menu for a one-off Outlander Dinner. Throughout Dine Dunedin, Hungry Hobos are offering a haggis, neeps and tatties toasted sandwich that is not to be missed!

GREAT DEALS

Great deals are on offer too…The Black Dog Burger and Beer for $20, a delicious tasting platter at Sessions Bar for only $20, a complimentary glass of wine or beer with two-course set menu at Ombrellos, and perhaps try one of Jizo’s delicious Poke Bowls with a complimentary miso soup, or what about the great Speights deal - a brewery tour and tasting, main course and beer for only $60!

Dine Dunedin is pleased to be part of Feast Matariki facilitated by Eat NZ.

The Dine Dunedin programme is at dinedunedin.co.nz

