Police recover drugs and cash in Otago

Otago Lakes Central Police have recovered a significant amount of drugs and cash, and made multiple arrests following search warrants executed in Queenstown and Cromwell this morning.

Police seized over $200,000 of methamphetamine and more than $30,000 in cash along with other drugs in Queenstown.

As a result a 36-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Police also executed two search warrants in Cromwell.

A 33-year-old man will face drug-related charges.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis says these warrants follow a recent warrant executed in Alexandra where methamphetamine was located and a person arrested.

“Otago Lakes Central Police will continue to focus on the drug trade in the area, especially anyone dealing methamphetamine as it is well-known the damage it does to communities,” he says.

“These warrants are generally related to organised crime and Otago Lakes Police will not let these individuals sell illicit drugs and accumulate wealth at the expense of the vulnerable members of our community.

“It’s not only the users that are harmed by the drug, but also the wider community and local businesses.”

Police were supported in their searches with the help of a Corrections detector dog.

Ammunition was located at another Cromwell address and enquiries are ongoing.

“I actively encourage people to contact Police to let us know about people involved in the supply of drugs, or accumulating wealth and assets with no apparent legitimate means,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Inglis.

"Police are happy to put people affected by drugs in contact with support agencies," he says.

Anyone affected by methamphetamine addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.











