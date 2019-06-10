Police appeal for footage in search for missing Naenae man

"Police appeal for footage in search for missing Naenae man"

Police searching for 71-year-old man Warren Nelson are asking for CCTV footage that might help with their enquiries.

Warren was last seen on Rata Street in Naenae, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 6 June.

Police are asking anyone in the Rata Street/Waddington Drive area who has CCTV footage that faces towards the street to come forward, as you may have valuable information that could help Police.

Anyone with footage should get in touch with Police by calling 105 and quote file number 190607/9573.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Warren is also asked to get in touch immediately.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

