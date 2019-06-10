Police appeal for footage in search for missing Naenae man
Monday, 10 June 2019, 8:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Police appeal for footage in search for missing Naenae
man"
Police searching for 71-year-old man Warren Nelson
are asking for CCTV footage that might help with their
enquiries.
Warren was last seen on Rata Street in Naenae,
Lower Hutt, on Thursday 6 June.
Police are asking anyone
in the Rata Street/Waddington Drive area who has CCTV
footage that faces towards the street to come forward, as
you may have valuable information that could help
Police.
Anyone with footage should get in touch with
Police by calling 105 and quote file number
190607/9573.
Anyone who thinks they might have seen Warren
is also asked to get in touch
immediately.
ENDS
