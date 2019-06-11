Search for missing man, West Coast
Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 9:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Sergeant Mark Kirkwood, O/C Police
Search and Rescue:
West Coast Police Search and Rescue,
along with Land Search and Rescue, are currently searching
the Cassel Flat area, Karangarua Valley, South Westland for
a missing man.
The 21-year-old from Denmark went into the
area by himself on Monday 3 June to hunt for Tahr.
He was
last seen in the Cassel Flat hut on Thursday 6 June by other
hunters.
He was reported overdue yesterday.
Police
believe he has a personal locator beacon, which has not been
activated at this stage.
The area concerned is hazardous
and recent weather has been cold and wet, with a heavy rain
warning in force for the area today.
The missing man’s
family in Denmark have been
advised.
ENDS
