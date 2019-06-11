Search for missing man, West Coast



Please attribute to Sergeant Mark Kirkwood, O/C Police Search and Rescue:

West Coast Police Search and Rescue, along with Land Search and Rescue, are currently searching the Cassel Flat area, Karangarua Valley, South Westland for a missing man.

The 21-year-old from Denmark went into the area by himself on Monday 3 June to hunt for Tahr.

He was last seen in the Cassel Flat hut on Thursday 6 June by other hunters.

He was reported overdue yesterday.

Police believe he has a personal locator beacon, which has not been activated at this stage.

The area concerned is hazardous and recent weather has been cold and wet, with a heavy rain warning in force for the area today.

The missing man’s family in Denmark have been advised.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

