Police appeal for information on Christmas Day robbery
Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 9:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police would like to speak to anyone with information
on two offenders who robbed the Rangitikei Street Dairy in
Whanganui on Christmas Day, 2018.
At about 4:20pm the
offenders entered the dairy armed with a tomahawk and a
knife.
They confronted the dairy owners, who retreated
behind a locked door, and took cigarettes and cash.
One of
the offenders then tried to kick down the locked door, but
thankfully was unsuccessful.
The pair then fled down
Kitchener Street.
Police are following a number of lines
of enquiry, but would like to speak to anyone who recognises
the people in these images, or who has any information
relating to the incident.
You can view this release,
including any additional images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/police-appeal-information-christmas-day-robbery
If
you can help, please contact Police on 105, or Crimestoppers
anonymously on 0800 555
111.
ENDS
