Spicy new flavours emerge from Hamilton Gardens

Visitors to Hamilton Gardens can now take home a new tangy taste of the region’s #1 tourist attraction.

The Gardens has this month launched two new products in its food range – a delectable Damson Plum Jam and a tasty Chilli Sauce.

Hamilton Gardens Business Development Manager Tamsin Webb says the two new products have emerged from bumper summer crops of the two key ingredients – chillies and damson plums – both nurtured at the Gardens’ popular Kitchen Garden.

“The team wanted to put the produce to good use, and the best way to do that was to add to our growing range of branded food items,” Mrs Webb says.

The products are manufactured by Te Kowhai-based Wild Country Fine Foods, which makes all the Hamilton Gardens sauces and preserves – meaning the sauce and the jam are as local as you can get.

“Our gardeners put in a huge amount of time caring for these Kitchen Garden crops, and we’re delighted with the results.”

“The new offerings complement the other products in our range featuring garden produce – Lemon Herb Aioli, Lemon Curd, Seville Orange Marmalade, Seville Orange and Cranberry Sauce, Gardener’s Chutney, Quince Paste,” Mrs Webb says.

The Chilli Sauce carries an image of The Saucy Sue – the eye-catching Huddleston airship which features in the Braithwaite Court.

Mrs Webb says stocks of the product of the new products are limited: “When we’re sold out, they’re all gone until next season.”

Both products are available exclusively from the Hamilton Gardens Gift Shop which is open 9am to 5pm every day except Christmas Day. The Damson Plum Jam is $10.30 for 240gm jar and the Chilli Sauce is $12.90 for 250ml.







By joining the Friends of Hamilton Gardens, condiment connoisseurs can get a 10% discount on all products in the shop as well as a number of other benefits

Other crops harvested from the Kitchen Garden are bought by Hamilton Gardens Café to create a dish of the day and any surplus crop is given to local Kaivolution.

Visit www.hamiltongardens.co.nz for more information.





