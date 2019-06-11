Police acknowledge IPCA findings into custody unit incident

Superintendent Jill Rogers, Counties Manukau District Commander:

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) into an incident where a custody officer used excessive force.

In April 2017, Police arrested a man for breach of bail conditions and he was subsequently taken to the Counties Manukau District Custody Unit.

Police accept the IPCA’s finding that a custody officer used excessive force while restraining the man in the custody unit.

“As Police we acknowledge that we have a duty of care for people that are held in the custody unit,” Superintendent Jill Rogers says.

“We set high standards for our Police staff and we strive to deliver on those every day.

We acknowledge in this case the actions of this officer were excessive and we have taken appropriate action as a result.”

The Police member involved in this incident was subject to an employment investigation.

Police, like any other employer, have privacy obligations to consider and are unable to comment on the outcome of this investigation.

However, we can confirm the officer remains a member of NZ Police.

Superintendent Rogers says Police accept all of the report’s recommendations and have taken these findings on board.











