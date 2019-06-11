SFO charges forex broker Russell Maher with fraud
Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 10:42 am
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office
11 June 2019
A foreign exchange broker whose
company is in liquidation has entered no plea to fraud
charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office.
Russell Maher
(52) appeared at the Auckland District Court today charged
with 47 counts of ‘Using forged documents’. The charges
relate to Forex Brokers Limited (FBL), through which the
defendant provided foreign exchange services. The maximum
penalty for each charge is 10 years’ imprisonment.
The
SFO alleges Mr Maher provided clients with forged documents
that deliberately misrepresented the status of the
transactions he was meant to carry out. He is believed to
have used forged documents to disguise that FBL was in
financial difficulty.
Mr Maher was remanded on bail to
reappear at the Auckland District Court on 23
July.
ENDS
