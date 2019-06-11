Land diversification experts come to Hawke’s Bay

Hawke’s Bay, 07 June 2019 – Hawke’s Bay landowners have the chance to hear from those leading the charge in land diversification, at a day-long session later this month in Waipawa.

Hosted by Business Hawke’s Bay (BHB) with support from Central Hawke’s Bay District Council, MPI and other sponsors, the discussion on Land Diversification Opportunities will be a connecting, hands-on and informative event for landowners and interested investors to learn more about land diversification projects, says Business Hawke’s Bay CEO, Carolyn Neville.

“Hemp, hops, berries, goats. The discussion on Land Diversification Opportunities is a follow up event from BHB’s Future Foods conference. The options for land use are more diverse than traditional crops and pastoral farming. With a growing importance being placed on sustainable farming practices there is also increased interest in diversification and options that will have a positive impact on our environment.

“Land diversification is a hot topic at the moment, with lots of interest and activity starting to happen. The Land Diversification Opportunities event will highlight new alternative, complementary, value-added and sustainable land uses, and give attendees the chance to ask questions of those actively practicing land diversification.

“There is a fantastic line up of highly relevant speakers, and the programme for the day is fast-paced and informative. It’s a great launching point for landowners who are looking for diversification opportunities, connections and information on ‘where to next?’,” says Mrs Neville.

The Land Diversification discussion supports the goals of the Future Farming Charitable Trust, set up with seed funding from Hawke’s Bay Regional Council. The trust’s goal is to highlight the region’s existing and emerging agricultural expertise and create a local hub of knowledge, research and education to ensure the health of Hawke’s Bay soil and water, communities and farmers into the future.

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor, Alex Walker will emcee the event and speakers are as follows:

• Richard Barge – Hemp Industry Association

• Simon White – Kanapu Hemp

• Jason Judkins – Hop Revolution

• Tim Hermann – MPI - Sustainable Food and Fibres Fund

• Vaughan Judkins – BerryCo

• Hadley Boyle - Evertree Angora Goat Farming

• Ian Millner - Rural Directions

• Colin Pirie - Habitat Biodiversity and Fresh Air Forests

• Boyd Gross - Logan Stone

• Greg Duncan - PyrethrumNZ

• Brendan Powell – Hawke’s Bay Regional Council

• Con Williams - MyFarm Investments

• Sarah Reo – Te Kahui Ohanga o Takatimu and Farley Keenan – Te Puni Kokiri

On the programme are speakers from up and coming organisations producing value added products that are looking for growers or land in Hawke’s Bay to scale up; as well as those using some of agriculture’s most up to date technology; funding options available for sustainable farming will be discussed and Sarah Reo and Farley Keenan will provide an update on the Whenua Māori fund (MBIE) and the Whenua Māori grants (TPK). Plus, there is plenty of time to network with parties interested in investing in primary industry over lunch.

Mayor Alex Walker says: “I really encourage local landowners to take advantage of this opportunity to hear from some of the country’s leading experts in innovative change in our primary sector.

“Central Hawke’s Bay has a concentration of highly productive and versatile land that is some of the best in the country. As we look to the future and the changing landscape of food production, this forum is a chance to understand more about different land uses to give us improved financial returns, higher value products and reduced impact on our environment. The future is exciting and we can be at the forefront."

Business Hawke’s Bay is grateful for the support of event sponsors: Central Hawke’s Bay District Council, Ministry for Primary Industries, PGG Wrightson, Findex and BNZ.

The Land Diversification Opportunities Discussion supports Matariki Hawke’s Bay Regional Development Strategy for Economic and Social Growth, work area 6: “become a beacon for new investment, business and migrants”, and specifically action 6.5: “develop an agribusiness programme to identify specific sector issues and opportunities for business development and growth.”

What: The Land Diversification Discussion

When: Tuesday, 25 June. 10:00am to 3:00pm. Registration from 9.30am with the first session starting promptly at 10:00am

Where: Central Hawke's Bay Municipal Theatre, 18 Kenilworth St, Waipawa

Cost: $30

To register visit: www.businesshb.nz and select the events tab.



