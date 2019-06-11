Update: Search for Darren Myers
Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 1:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Sergeant Anthony Harmer
If Darren
Myers has been able to make good decisions and his equipment
has stood up to the conditions then Police believe there may
be a chance he is alive.
“We are also realistic that as
time passes this chance diminishes," Police Search and
Rescue co-ordinator Sergeant Anthony Harmer says.
Police
have been searching for Mr Myers, 49, since he failed to
complete the Northern Crossing on Saturday 1 June.
Ground
search teams are in the Tararua Ranges today however
progress is being hampered by the weather conditions.
A
blanket of cloud has also meant the aerial search has been
restricted.
Sgt.Harmer says Police are in constant
consultation with specialist health professionals who assess
the likelihood of Mr Myers survivability as time
passes.
"We will continue to use their expertise to assist
our decision making going
forward."
ENDS
