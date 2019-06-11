Update: Search for Darren Myers

Please attribute to Sergeant Anthony Harmer

If Darren Myers has been able to make good decisions and his equipment has stood up to the conditions then Police believe there may be a chance he is alive.

“We are also realistic that as time passes this chance diminishes," Police Search and Rescue co-ordinator Sergeant Anthony Harmer says.

Police have been searching for Mr Myers, 49, since he failed to complete the Northern Crossing on Saturday 1 June.

Ground search teams are in the Tararua Ranges today however progress is being hampered by the weather conditions.

A blanket of cloud has also meant the aerial search has been restricted.

Sgt.Harmer says Police are in constant consultation with specialist health professionals who assess the likelihood of Mr Myers survivability as time passes.

"We will continue to use their expertise to assist our decision making going forward."

