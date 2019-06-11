CEAC fully supports a ‘Kiwi Rail Dannevirke rail hub’

CEAC fully supports a ‘Kiwi Rail Dannevirke rail hub’.

Press release from Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

The proposal; - ‘Dannevirke hub could take up to 200,000 tonnes of logs off road’.

http://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/AK1906/S00202/dannevirke-hub-could-take-200000-tonnes-of-logs-off-road.htm

Media Release

10 June 2019

‘Dannevirke hub could take up to 200,000 tonnes of logs off road’

CEAC community partners (NHTCF) Napier Heavy Traffic Community Forum, and Seascape Environmental Society all were involved in February 9th 2004 with Tranzrail HBRC, HDC, Watties and Richmond’s Meat Processing Company, & ENZA to plan for a inland port at Whakatu to move rail freight to the Napier Port and take up to 25 000 trucks off the network roads to the Napier Port during that time.

A 4 hectare site is held there today, awaiting for that installation of another close local ‘rail hub’ and must be considered also.

Logic says; - Tauranga has a rail shuttle to their Port and so should we to give all HB residents a ‘healthy wellbeing’ and clean environment.

During that time we had the strong environmental stewardship of HBRC Chairman Ross Bramwell and his CEO Andrew Caseley, who were both extremely supportive of the community health and environmentally awareness that removing trucks would bring great advantage to the quality of Napier residential health and wellbeing.







Today our community is very grateful for the environmental stewardship of Allan Dick as our Chair of the HBRC Land transport Committee who is now we consider as “The Patron Saint of Rail” for our community.

Perhaps now finally we can get the ‘spur line’ rail service placed into the large Pan Pac Timber Mill out at Whirinaki beach, and can then rail from their plant to the Napier Port and other regions, as other industries in Tauranga do today?

Full marks Kiwi Rail for your community wellbeing policies you are exhibiting.





© Scoop Media

