Man charged with indecent assault

"Man charged with indecent assault "

Tokoroa Police have arrested and charged a man with indecent assault after receiving a complaint from a member of the public.

The 62-year-old man is believed to have performed indecent acts on men and women under the guise of healing people of cancer in New Zealand, Australia, the Cook Islands and Tahiti.

He is due to appear in the Tokoroa District Court on Tuesday June 25, 2019.

Police believe there may be further victims who are yet to come forward and speak to us about their experiences with this man.

We encourage anyone with information to come forward and contact Detective Sergeant Mihi Owen at Tokoroa Police on 07 885 0100 or on the Police non-emergency number 105.

Any information provided to Police will be treated in confidence.

As this matter is now before the Courts, Police have no further comment.

ENDS











© Scoop Media

