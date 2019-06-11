Man charged with indecent assault
Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 1:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Man charged with indecent assault
"
Tokoroa Police have arrested and charged a man
with indecent assault after receiving a complaint from a
member of the public.
The 62-year-old man is believed to
have performed indecent acts on men and women under the
guise of healing people of cancer in New Zealand, Australia,
the Cook Islands and Tahiti.
He is due to appear in the
Tokoroa District Court on Tuesday June 25, 2019.
Police
believe there may be further victims who are yet to come
forward and speak to us about their experiences with this
man.
We encourage anyone with information to come forward
and contact Detective Sergeant Mihi Owen at Tokoroa Police
on 07 885 0100 or on the Police non-emergency number
105.
Any information provided to Police will be treated in
confidence.
As this matter is now before the Courts,
Police have no further
comment.
ENDS
