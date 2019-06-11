Body found in search for missing Naenae man
Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 2:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have located the body of missing Naenae man Warren
Nelson.
The 71-year-old was last seen on Rata Street in
Naenae, Lower Hutt on Thursday 6 June.
Mr Nelson’s body
was located in bush in Naenae on Tuesday morning.
There
are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death which
has been referred to the Coroner.
Police would like to
thank the public for their assistance.
Our thoughts are
with his family and friends at this
time.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall
to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.
Register for ScoopPro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Military Withdrawal From Iraq
So, New Zealand is pulling out of its military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi soldiers...
One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too. Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least. More>>