Body found in search for missing Naenae man

Police have located the body of missing Naenae man Warren Nelson.

The 71-year-old was last seen on Rata Street in Naenae, Lower Hutt on Thursday 6 June.

Mr Nelson’s body was located in bush in Naenae on Tuesday morning.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death which has been referred to the Coroner.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

