Body found in search for missing man, West Coast
Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 2:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A body was found this morning in the search for a
21-year-old Denmark man in Karangarua Valley, South
Westland.
While the deceased has not yet been formally
identified, Police believe it is the man Police and LandSAR
have been looking for since he was reported overdue
yesterday.
The death will be referred to the
coroner.
