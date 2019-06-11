Body found in search for missing man, West Coast

A body was found this morning in the search for a 21-year-old Denmark man in Karangarua Valley, South Westland.

While the deceased has not yet been formally identified, Police believe it is the man Police and LandSAR have been looking for since he was reported overdue yesterday.

The death will be referred to the coroner.

