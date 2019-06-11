Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Netball supporter makes miraculous recovery

Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 7:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

"Netball supporter makes miraculous recovery"

An avid Silver Ferns supporter will still get to see her team play after making a miraculous recovery.

Carol Davison was seriously injured by a vehicle while crossing the road in the early hours of Sunday 7 April.

Senior Constable Craig Newman, Canterbury Road Policing, witnessed the incident at the intersection of Bealey Avenue and Victoria Street, Carlton Mill in Christchurch.

Senior Constable Newman says his first thoughts were that it was a serious crash.

“Carol was knocked unconscious and was status one, critical condition," says Senior Constable Newman.

“As a witness I provided help immediately and ambulance was there within two minutes."

Ms Davison was transported to Christchurch A&E and put into an induced coma.

“Police and medical staff were so concerned about her prognosis that we completed necessary paperwork for the Coroner in the event Carol passed away during the night,” says Senior Constable Newman.

“We’re very pleased to report that she's made a miraculous recovery and is looking at returning to her teaching job next term.

“Due to her injuries, it’s been recommended that she doesn’t go ahead with her planned trip to the UK, supporting the Silver Ferns at the netball world cup.”

Senior Constable Newman made contact with Netball New Zealand to explain the situation.

“Netball New Zealand have offered two tickets for the Silver Ferns vs Australia game at Christchurch’s Horncastle Arena in October,” he says.



“I’m really pleased with the support Carol’s received.

"The fast response of emergency services during the accident, the attentive hospital staff who aided in her recovery, and Netball New Zealand’s offer for tickets to a local game is phenomenal.”

Ms Davison says she’s extremely grateful for the Police, ambulance crew and the hospital for their amazing support and help.

“I want to give a special thank you to Craig.

I might not have made it if he didn't get me in the ambulance as quickly as he did,” she says.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Military Withdrawal From Iraq

So, New Zealand is pulling out of its military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi soldiers...

One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too. Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least. More>>

 

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

ALSO:

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 