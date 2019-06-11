Serious crash, Rotorua
Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 7:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, Rotorua "
Emergency services are at the
scene of a serious two-car crash on Pukuatua Street,
Rotorua.
Police were called about 5.55pm.
Initial
reports suggest three people have been injured.
The road
is closed, with diversions in place.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit will
examine the scene.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall
to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.
Register for ScoopPro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Military Withdrawal From Iraq
So, New Zealand is pulling out of its military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi soldiers...
One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too. Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least. More>>