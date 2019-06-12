Road closed after crash near Baypark
State Highway 29A is closed near Baypark after a crash between a car and a motorcycle about 9pm.
One person is injured.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Gordon Campbell: On The Military Withdrawal From Iraq
So, New Zealand is pulling out of its military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi soldiers...
One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too. Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least. More>>
'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency
“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>
Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums
Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>
Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems
It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>
'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report
The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>
Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism
Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation
This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>
Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>