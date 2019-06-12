Crash in Mt Victoria Tunnel, Wellington City
Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 8:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a crash in the Mount Victoria
Tunnel in Wellington City.
The single vehicle crash
occurred just after 6am.
Intial information suggests
someone may be trapped in the vehicle however it is not
clear if that person is injured.
The tunnel is blocked and
will be closed shortly.
Motorists are thanked in advance
for their
patience.
