ATEED welcomes Costco’s Auckland expansion

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED), Auckland’s economic development agency, welcomes the announcement that Costco has secured a site in Auckland.

The US bulk discount retailer has worked with the New Zealand Retail Property Group and secured a site at Westgate in Auckland’s booming north west.

Costco is the world’s second largest retailer with almost 800 warehouses worldwide including 11 in Australia, where it has been operating since 2009.

The Westgate warehouse will offer the global super chain’s full format and include a Costco fuel station, tyre centre, food court, optometrist, and hearing aid services along with groceries and homewares.

Pam Ford, General Manager Economic Development at ATEED, says Costco’s major investment in a first New Zealand presence is great news for Auckland’s regional economy, and great news for New Zealand consumers.

“Costco’s arrival will create jobs for Aucklanders, with an estimated 350 new full-time equivalent jobs in the west – which is a particular focus area for ATEED.

“It also presents great opportunities for local businesses to gain access to a major distribution channel, which has the potential to create further jobs and economic opportunities for Aucklanders.”







© Scoop Media

