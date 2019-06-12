Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

2019/20 Annual Plan for Stratford district adopted

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 9:12 am
Press Release: Stratford District Council

Stratford District Council adopted it’s 2019/20 Annual Plan at its Ordinary Meeting yesterday, Tuesday 11 June.

Stratford District Mayor, Neil Volzke said, “This Plan is built on a continuation of activities within the Long Term Plan (LTP) 2018-28, with the basis of retaining essential services and community facilities for the Stratford district, while maintaining existing levels of service.”

“We’re pleased to have kept it affordable for ratepayers, maintaining the proposed rates increase of 4.69% as set out in the LTP for Year Two. Council has incorporated a number of unforeseen costs into this Plan that would have further increased rates, had we not been able to identify savings in other areas,” said Mr Volzke.

“Council’s focus for 2019/20 continues to be on our vision of making Stratford district a progressive, prosperous district where communities are celebrated. Delivery of key community initiatives such as the Stratford Discovery Trail, new pool and children’s bike park is part of this,” said Mr Volzke.

In March 2019 the Council agreed that there would be no formal consultation on the 2019/20 Annual Plan, as it is not significantly different from what is set out in Year Two of the LTP. Community members were still invited to provide feedback on the draft Annual Plan up until 3 May 2019. Through this process no significant changes were needed.

A full copy of the Annual Plan is available on Council’s website, www.stratford.govt.nz, at the Stratford library or from Council’s Service Centre on Miranda Street.



Key projects that will progress in year two and beyond include:

• The Council subdivision off Pembroke Road

• The new swimming pool

• The children’s bike park

• Prospero Place / Broadway development

• The Stratford Discovery Trail – a guided walk connecting many of Stratford’s historic and more recent landmarks

• Wastewater treatment upgrades to obtain and comply with a new resource consent, which will ultimately improve the water quality of the Patea River

• District Plan Review

• Resolution of historic boundary issues in Midhirst

Breakdown of numbers for 2019/20:

• Total Operating Expenditure is $18.6 million

• 34% of Council operational expenditure goes into Roading and footpaths

• 50% of Council operational expenditure is on the core activities of roads, water and waste

• 47% of Council’s income will come from sources other than rates

• Total debt is projected to increase to $16.7 million by the end of 2019/20.


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Stratford District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Military Withdrawal From Iraq

So, New Zealand is pulling out of its military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi soldiers...

One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too. Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least. More>>

 

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

ALSO:

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 