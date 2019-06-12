2019/20 Annual Plan for Stratford district adopted

Stratford District Council adopted it’s 2019/20 Annual Plan at its Ordinary Meeting yesterday, Tuesday 11 June.

Stratford District Mayor, Neil Volzke said, “This Plan is built on a continuation of activities within the Long Term Plan (LTP) 2018-28, with the basis of retaining essential services and community facilities for the Stratford district, while maintaining existing levels of service.”

“We’re pleased to have kept it affordable for ratepayers, maintaining the proposed rates increase of 4.69% as set out in the LTP for Year Two. Council has incorporated a number of unforeseen costs into this Plan that would have further increased rates, had we not been able to identify savings in other areas,” said Mr Volzke.

“Council’s focus for 2019/20 continues to be on our vision of making Stratford district a progressive, prosperous district where communities are celebrated. Delivery of key community initiatives such as the Stratford Discovery Trail, new pool and children’s bike park is part of this,” said Mr Volzke.

In March 2019 the Council agreed that there would be no formal consultation on the 2019/20 Annual Plan, as it is not significantly different from what is set out in Year Two of the LTP. Community members were still invited to provide feedback on the draft Annual Plan up until 3 May 2019. Through this process no significant changes were needed.

A full copy of the Annual Plan is available on Council’s website, www.stratford.govt.nz, at the Stratford library or from Council’s Service Centre on Miranda Street.







Key projects that will progress in year two and beyond include:

• The Council subdivision off Pembroke Road

• The new swimming pool

• The children’s bike park

• Prospero Place / Broadway development

• The Stratford Discovery Trail – a guided walk connecting many of Stratford’s historic and more recent landmarks

• Wastewater treatment upgrades to obtain and comply with a new resource consent, which will ultimately improve the water quality of the Patea River

• District Plan Review

• Resolution of historic boundary issues in Midhirst

Breakdown of numbers for 2019/20:

• Total Operating Expenditure is $18.6 million

• 34% of Council operational expenditure goes into Roading and footpaths

• 50% of Council operational expenditure is on the core activities of roads, water and waste

• 47% of Council’s income will come from sources other than rates

• Total debt is projected to increase to $16.7 million by the end of 2019/20.





