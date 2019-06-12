Fatal crash - Whangarei
Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 9:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a crash, involving a truck and
pedestrian, on Kamo Road, Kensington, in Whangarei.
Police
and emergency services were notified of the crash on Kamo
Road, between Keyte Street and Park Ave about
8.10am.
Sadly the pedestrian, a child, has died at the
scene.
Police are in the process of notifying their next
of kin.
The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and the
road is expected to be closed for some time.
Cordons are
in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area if
possible.
