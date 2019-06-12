Fatal crash - Whangarei



Police are responding to a crash, involving a truck and pedestrian, on Kamo Road, Kensington, in Whangarei.

Police and emergency services were notified of the crash on Kamo Road, between Keyte Street and Park Ave about 8.10am.

Sadly the pedestrian, a child, has died at the scene.

Police are in the process of notifying their next of kin.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Cordons are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

