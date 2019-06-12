Forum to share housing stories

The Hutt Valley Benefit Education Services Trust (HVBEST) is organising a Hutt Housing Forum for people to share their housing stories. Whether you’re struggling to pay your rent, finding it impossible to find suitable accommodation, are couch surfing with friends and relations or just don’t have somewhere you can think of as ‘home’, we want to hear your story.

We want to understand just how much people are hurting during the housing crisis and how this is affecting your ability to feed yourself and your family, keep your house warm, stay healthy and keep your family together. From our discussions with existing clients, we know that high housing costs are often a key reason why people need assistance in getting all the help they are entitled to.



The Hutt Housing Forum is taking place at

St. Joseph’s Church, Main Street, Upper Hutt

Between 10am and 3pm on

Monday 17 and Tuesday 18 June 2019

HVBEST wants to advocate on the behalf of persons struggling in the housing crisis. We can only achieve change, if people speak up about their situation.

HVBEST provides a free welfare advocacy service and may be able to help you gain housing assistance from Work and Income or navigate registration on the social housing register.

HVBEST was set up in October 2002. Its mission is to assist, support and empower Hutt Valley beneficiaries and low-income people with benefit information and advocacy. The advocates can provide up-to-date information on the benefits and grants paid by Work and Income New Zealand (WINZ)

HVBEST advocates are trained volunteers who operate within the Code of Ethics of the organisation. This means that they are professional, competent and adhere to the values of empowerment, confidentiality and treating all clients with dignity and respect.

