Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Forum to share housing stories

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 11:25 am
Press Release: Hutt Valley Benefit Education Service Trust

The Hutt Valley Benefit Education Services Trust (HVBEST) is organising a Hutt Housing Forum for people to share their housing stories. Whether you’re struggling to pay your rent, finding it impossible to find suitable accommodation, are couch surfing with friends and relations or just don’t have somewhere you can think of as ‘home’, we want to hear your story.

We want to understand just how much people are hurting during the housing crisis and how this is affecting your ability to feed yourself and your family, keep your house warm, stay healthy and keep your family together. From our discussions with existing clients, we know that high housing costs are often a key reason why people need assistance in getting all the help they are entitled to.

The Hutt Housing Forum is taking place at

St. Joseph’s Church, Main Street, Upper Hutt

Between 10am and 3pm on

Monday 17 and Tuesday 18 June 2019

HVBEST wants to advocate on the behalf of persons struggling in the housing crisis. We can only achieve change, if people speak up about their situation.

HVBEST provides a free welfare advocacy service and may be able to help you gain housing assistance from Work and Income or navigate registration on the social housing register.

HVBEST was set up in October 2002. Its mission is to assist, support and empower Hutt Valley beneficiaries and low-income people with benefit information and advocacy. The advocates can provide up-to-date information on the benefits and grants paid by Work and Income New Zealand (WINZ)

HVBEST advocates are trained volunteers who operate within the Code of Ethics of the organisation. This means that they are professional, competent and adhere to the values of empowerment, confidentiality and treating all clients with dignity and respect.

ends



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Hutt Valley Benefit Education Service Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Military Withdrawal From Iraq

So, New Zealand is pulling out of its military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi soldiers...

One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too. Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least. More>>

 

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

ALSO:

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 