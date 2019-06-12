Fatal crash Whangarei - update

Kamo Road in Whangarei has reopened following a fatal crash earlier this morning.

Police and emergency services were called to the crash involving a truck and a pedestrian about 8.10am.

Police can confirm a 10-year-old boy died at the scene.

Police's thoughts are with his family at this time.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

