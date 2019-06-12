Fatal crash Whangarei - update
Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 11:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Kamo Road in Whangarei has reopened following a fatal crash
earlier this morning.
Police and emergency services were
called to the crash involving a truck and a pedestrian about
8.10am.
Police can confirm a 10-year-old boy died at the
scene.
Police's thoughts are with his family at this time.
The Serious Crash Unit is
investigating.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall
to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.
Register for ScoopPro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Military Withdrawal From Iraq
So, New Zealand is pulling out of its military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi soldiers...
One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too. Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least. More>>